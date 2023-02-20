A Grand Celebration of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

The Grenadian community in Montreal are gearing up for a grand celebration of the 49th Anniversary of Independence of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, which was marked with fanfare, pomp and pageantry on the island on February 7 .

On February 25, The Grenada Association of Montreal together with the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec and The Grenada Ensemble are inviting all Grenadians, together with friends and supporters to gather at the at the Polish Hall, 2721 Jolicoeur to enjoy an evening of performances, the culinary delights of the island and non-stop music.

Highlight of the evening will be a showcase of the parishes of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique as depicted by Grenadian Sons and Daughters.

Also, borough mayor of Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame des Grace, Gracia Kasoki Kathawa will deliver one of the feature addresses of the evening at 7:30 PM.

The event will continue late into the night with music for dancing by DJ 20/20 and DJ Fireblaze.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Journey to 50: Reflecting on the Past, Planning for the

Future.”

514 234 0981; 514 804 0548.