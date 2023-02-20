Gedian Fyah celebrates 25 years with Swag City and Jah=One

On Saturday February 25, entrepreneur extraordinaire Gedian Fyah, founder and owner of Swag City store and JAH =0NE Roots Clothing Line Brand is celebrating his 25th anniversary in business. And he will be doing with his usual pizzaz and class with a big fashion show and dance at the Jamaican Association.

Gedian says the event is an opportunity to celebrater with the many Montrealers who have been supporting him for the past decade and a half, when he starting selling T-shirts and other casual wear out of his backpack on the streets and at events across Montreal.

Today the store is situated at 6917 St Hubert Street (H2S 2M7) and continues to thrive.

Also, he and his team are putting the final touches on a new website dressmefashion.com to sell an upscale line of classy urban wear.

Gedian is excited to invite Montrealers for the big celebration and is going out of his way to make it an exciting evening.

In addition to his collection, some of the clothes being showcased will be designed and made by Carlton Fashion. The organizer says that all the garments on the show will be available for sale that night.

A line-up of local deejays will be on hand to nice-up the event.

There will be an ample supply of Jamaican and Caribbean food prepared by Chef Picks of Cool Runnings Resto. The evening will be hosted by Shimeah Beyond and Lady 1 Love

You can check out jahone.com for additional info on the show.