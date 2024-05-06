Thank You from CARIMAS

Great News!

We’re thrilled to announce that thanks to your incredible generosity, we’ve surpassed the $1,000 mark in donations! We are writing this to extend a huge “THANK YOU for all your donations – we appreciate you all !

We would hope to have a minimum of 740 people, in Montreal and beyond to give $100 only to meet our goal by our target date – Monday, May 20 – Victoria Day.

Let us show how VICTORIOUS we can be by being self-sufficient.

We accept all donations as little as $5 is also a great gift. This is how a community comes together. That would allow us to reach our goal.

Share this post with friends, families, companies, everybody ! We your financial support to make what seems to be impossible – POSSIBLE.