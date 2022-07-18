All Roads lead to Caribana

Montreal Carifiesta has come and gone. Congratulations to promoters and organizers.

Now all roads lead to Toronto Caribana, which is expected to be the most attended North American Carnival after two years of Covid postponements. The parade takes place on Sat. Jul 30, beginning at Exhibition Place and moving down Lakeshore Blvd West. (approximately 4.5 kilometres).

Mas bands lined up for Toronto Carnival and their 2022 presentations include:

Freedom Mas Band CA 2022- Genesis

Sunlime Mas Band 2022 – Unleashed

Venom Carnival 2022 –Papillon

Carnival Nationz 2022 – Queens & Goddesses

Fantazia Carnival 2022 -Origins

Toronto Revellers 2022 – Bon Voyage-Your adventure awaits

Saldenah Carnival 2022 – Street of Fire

Concept Costume Creators 2022 – Unity

Tribal Carnival 2022 – Kingdoms

Epic Carnival Band 2022 – Energy

This year, Production Sounds and Selector Pro will be on the road again with Carnival Nationz on Saturday July 30, 2022, as well Montreal newcomer Sabrina a.k.a. Rayne has linked up with Carnival Nationz with a section titled MAWU.

Feature costumes in the MAWU section include: Female Backline – $350. Includes: wire bra, decorated panty, head piece, necklace, bracelets and leg pieces (Note – feather backpack is not included) –

Female Midline – $550. Includes: wire bra, decorated panty, feather backpack, head piece, necklace, bracelets and leg pieces –

Female Frontline – $920. (Sold Out) Includes: Frontline wire bra, frontline decorated panty, large feather backpack, crown, necklace, bracelets, arm and leg pieces (frontline without backpack – $500) –

Male backline – $290. Includes: Chest piece, shorts, belt, head piece, arm and leg pieces

For information on costumes email or the MAWU sections contact : Rayne, 514-776-6943 IG: @raynecarnival or any-other section contact info@carnival-nationz.com or check the website as most sections are already sold out.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram : @productionjr