23 in 2023

A New Year is here and it’s essential to recognize that if you don’t want your new year to be the same as your last year, you will have to decide to make different choices.

And then take the necessary action steps to do something different so that change can occur.

Life post-pandemic is almost back to normal, but it’s still not quite the same, and we have to adapt to our new normal.

Don’t kid yourself, be honest, and wherever you might find yourself, today is your starting point towards improving your present situation.

Here are 23 questions you can ask yourself in 2023 to get you started being intentional in the New Year!

The answers can be a gauge to show you what you may need to start working on this year…

1) What made a difference for me this past year?

2) What has slowed down my progress this past year?

3) Am I taking care of my health?

4) What lessons have I learned this past year?

5) What is one thing that I can change in my life that would bring me more peace?

6) Am I practicing forgiveness?

7) Am I tending to my spiritual life and growth?

8) What makes me happy or sad?

9) What fears or barriers are holding me back?

10) Am I using my time

wisely?

11) Am I intentional about paying off my debt?

12) Am I saving money for the future?

13) Am I taking anything or anyone for granted?

14) How can I cultivate more gratitude and appreciation daily?

15) Am I judgmental or critical?

16) What bad habits do I need to break?

17) What areas in my life am I neglecting?

18) What was an unexpected obstacle this past year?

19) What do I need to let go of?

20) How did I improve physically, emotionally, and spiritually?

21) How have relationships with friends and family changed?

22) What is still worth trying even if I fail?

23) What do you want to change in 2023?

Which of these questions stood out to you? Did you come up with questions of your own? Asking yourself the right questions is your first step in moving toward the changes you want to see.

If you desire change, you must look at your reality and make changes accordingly.

This is a time of personal reflection.

Take a few minutes daily to appreciate your small wins and give yourself grace when you mess up. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about being honest with yourself and being consistent.

Psalm 90:12 – Teach us to realize the brevity of life, so that we may grow in wisdom.

Continue to press forward to be the best version of yourself that you can be.

Happy, blessed and healthy New Year 2023!

Bev