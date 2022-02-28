WILL WE EVER, EVER BE FREE and other questions

The proponents of Black History Month, must have had good intentions when they made this proposal. It was a very good idea, subscribed to and supported by the white Canadian population, as well as its Black citizens. I fully support the concept and appreciate participation from the wider community.

The Media is doing a wonderful job. But I am beginning to feel that something is missing in this one month of celebration of Black History and Black pride.

And it is because of this nagging feeling that I have decided to look for ways to change it , improve it, making it more relevant and productive.

It seems that Black History Month, February, is merely a time to underline, or recognize a number of relevant acts, people, shows and other activities.

February 1, the Black History box is opened with great fanfare, which continues throughout the whole month.

But the hoopla every year seems to be smothering the real taste and true meaning of Black History Month. Every year there are some changes. Yes the volume is turned up or down, more people are involved with preparation, but the taste of the real meat remains the same, same old, same old, the message remains the same.

This is when some lose interest. Mark you, even a good thing could lose its intrinsic value and diminish because of repetition.

How can we make Black History Month more relevant and meaningful?

How can we incorporate it so it does not appear to be a chore one has to do for the sake of doing, or worst yet seeing it as an obligation, an outlet for one’s own involvement, to satisfy public perception, that one is sensitive, understanding, and supportive of the changes in society’s hard line actions and long standing harsh treatment of Black people.

On March 1,after a full month of awareness, is society better off? Have we learnt anything? Is systemic racism reduced? When one reads or hears about Black heroes in the past, is this knowledge translated into reduced police profiling?

Does it increase the number of Blacks wanting and applying to attend graduate schools? Does it reduce the high drop-out rate from high schools and colleges?

Does it sensitize more white employers to employ and promote more minority people? Have our Black young males in particular educating themselves, and are seeking meaningful and worthwhile growth as their counterpart the Black female?

Are Black youth prepared to delay gratification for bigger and better rewards in the future? Can Blacks understand corporate investment, that partnership and working together could be very profitable if we could trust one another? How can Blacks provide employment for other Blacks?

What good is Black History Month to me if it does not improve me educationally, transform me into a proud and confident person with a strong self-worth and the overwhelming desire to fight all odds and obstacles and to become a SOMEBODY for all times?.

If Black History Month is merely 28 or 29 days of pulling teeth and nothing changes, then we are beating a dead horse. And this is tiresome and boring.

The concept of a Black History Month, a time for reflection, is good but this must be followed with positive changes. What is happening now, needs some fixing.

Black people do not feel they have a rightful place in this society. So the society must change, and Black History Month should not only be remembering some past heroes. It should also be a month of planning some positive changes for both white and Black people, not only for the month but for all times. White people, you are part of the problem , so you must also become part of the solution.

Let us all make Black History Month a vehicle for change, a way to narrow the gap, so that WILL WE EVER, EVER BE FREE and other questions

’s dream will eventually become real.

The legendary pianist

Oscar Peterson in his Hymn of Freedom said, “When every hand joins every hand and together molds our destiny that’s when we’ll be free.”