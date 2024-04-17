What Choice Do I Have?

Life is a matter of choices, and every choice you make makes you.

John Maxwell

We are the end result of the choices that we’ve made.

We are faced with making choices every day. Sometimes, we go through the day making spontaneous choices, and other times, intentional and purposeful choices, but whatever choices we’ve made… we’ve made them, no one else.

Remember…

You are free to choose your actions, but you are not free to choose the consequences.

It’s important to always consider the consequences of your choices!

Think about it…

If I choose to __________, the (positive or negative) consequence will be __________.

Sometimes, you may feel like life is just happening to you and that you have absolutely no control over your circumstances, but remember, you may not have total control over all your circumstances. Still, you have plenty of opportunities to make wise choices in those circumstances.

And…

If you choose not to make a decision, you’ve made a choice.

By doing nothing, you’ve still made a decision.

So…

When you choose to ignore a particular situation or circumstance, you are still making a choice.

We determine our destiny by the choices that we make every day.

The distance between who you are now and who you want to be is separated only by your choices.

You may not make the right decision in every circumstance, but take some time to reflect on why you made that particular choice, learn from its consequences, and move forward.

Every day brings us new opportunities. Is it time for you to start making better choices?

Don’t fret…

Your story isn’t over yet, so decide to begin to choose wisely.

Choose to live your best life today!

Bev