This is the year of the mind

It’s time to mind your own business, because the enemy is after your mind.

Ever since the pandemic the governments have been forced to pay more attention to the impacts many of these restrictions have had on the minds of many. Readers, I encourage you; even with this pandemic; watch your mind.

The most powerful thing in a human is their mind. Many have lost their minds by giving it over to either a woman or a man who refuses to love them. Whereas some have lost their minds to bad habits, especially to drugs.

A man without a sound mind is like a car without an engine; It can take you no place in life.

The mind is the place where you think. It’s a place where you get dreams and visions. So, your imaginations must be healthy.

The mind is where you focus, the place where you get understanding, revelation, illumination, inspiration and insight.

Some people’s minds are like a treasure box, loaded with good things. This is one of the reasons why some people are after your mind. If a man gets your mind, they ultimately get you.

In Romans 12 verse 1: God’s word begs us to take care of our mind. Don’t get too conformed to this world to the point where you forget your creator.

Indeed there are people who want to take over your mind to cause you to think that there is no God, no Lord, no Savior, no Jesus Christ, no redeemer, no deliverer, etc. That kind of thinking is completely false and completely negative.

Such thoughts lead to a mindset without hope with the risk of taking your mind on a path of destruction.

Do you see now why it is crucial to take time to renew your mind?

1Corinthians 2 verse 16 tells us that we should learn to gird up our minds with the word of God.

You need a sound mind to tap into the great resources that have already been deposited in you by your creator. All the great thinkers, builders, musicians, surgeons, lawyers, judges, politicians and even (not forgetting) the man who started this universal paper the Montreal Community Contact… they all have this gift and information within them.

Please note that you can go to the best university in the land to be educated but if you do not but if you lose your mind you will never be able to function nor exercise your potential or reach your goals.

Please take some time to read the Bible daily, it is the manual for your life and it will help you maintain a sound mind. Some may have lost their jobs, some may have lost their loved ones, during this pandemic, but one thing we can hold tight to and guard; is our mind.

Pastor Julianna Daniel