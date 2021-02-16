Let’s Talk About Love

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dear friends:

Let us love one another for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not l ove does not know God, because God is love -1 John 4:7-8.

When you think about how you presently express your love to others, what comes to mind?

If you don’t like your response, you may be thinking to yourself, “but I’ve always done it this way, I can’t change now.”

Just know that change is possible and change comes one decision at a time, one kind word at a time and one thoughtful action at a time.

What is love?

1 Corinthians 13:4-8,13 says:

“Love is patient and love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered and love keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes and always perseveres. Love never fails.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is love.”

Love is not just about feelings; it’s a 365-day a year decision. Love is a commitment.

We are living in these unprecedented times and this is the perfect time to spread some love. And yes, even to those people who may be a little challenging to love at times because that’s what God does for us when we’re challenging.

God loves us no matter what even with all of our faults and imperfections.

Remember: God is the source that allows us to truly love!

Our love tends to be conditional but His love is unconditional.

What would happen if we loved each other the way God loves us?

It’s not just about saying I love you; it’s about showing your love as well. You have the ability to give and receive love, if you open your heart to the possibility.

John 13:34: A new command I give you; Love one another as I have loved you.

Life is so short and there are no guarantees but there are so many ways that you can communicate and express love to each other.

Remember: Love is a daily choice.

Think about it… what actions or words make you feel loved?

Love needs to be nurtured and fed in order to survive.

Appreciate those around you and let them know that you love them, let them know that you care.

Cherish the love

Bev