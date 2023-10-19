It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Liddle Cecil “Mickey” Orson Phillips, late of Rue John F Kennedy, LaSalle, Montreal, former joiner, cabinet maker and seaman, on October 10, 2023 at the Jewish General Hospital.

Son of the late Maurice Athelstan “Teddy” Phillips and Marjorie Elaine Phillips nee Sivers.

Step-son of Hyacinth Phillips.

Father of Sonia “Gina” (Franklin), Trevor (Keisha), Rendall (Ana)

Brother of Michael (Valrie), Euclid (Harriette), Marlene (Leslie), Margaret (Andrew), Debra (all of Barbados), Andrea, Sonia and Marina (New York) and the late Ali Sivers, Tony, and Melvin “Peter” Harding.

Grandfather of Tiffany and Matthew (Gina), Jamal, Joshua, Summer, and Brooke (Trevor) and Brendan, Andrew, Jesse, Kevin and Gabriella (Rendall).

Uncle of Kamilah, Michael Jr., Ashleigh, Taj and Tendai.

Friend of Reverend Dr. Randolph Bourne, Earle Smith, Peter Fredericks, Basil “JJ” Lynch, John Corbin, Ali Walters, Peter Barrow, Patsy Boyce, Neville and Kay Holder, the Luke and Daniel family and many others, too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to Carol, Kim, Sharon and the doctors and nurses of the Jewish General Hospital

The body of Liddle Cecil “Mickey” Orson Phillips will be reposed for viewing at the Feron Funeral Home, 1275 Dollard, LaSalle, on October 24, 2023 between the hours of 1 – 4 pm and 7 – 9 pm.

A home-going service of thanksgiving for the life of Liddle Cecil “Mickey” Phillips will take place on October 25, 2023 at the Feron Funeral Home where family and friends are asked to meet at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish General Hospital Cancer Center or any other cancer support organization of your choice.