The Pandemic and Domestic Violence

In a recent interview with Machel Montano, he spoke about his new album release and stated that Love don’t give you the right to own a person.

On that note together we can break the silence and bring a voice to domestic violence.

I woke up this morning to a disturbing news article on the Montreal Gazette website, “Woman critically injured in LaSalle assault dies of her injuries”.

It inspired me to write this article and share my thoughts as domestic violence is becoming a pandemic within a pandemic.

I remembered the first thing that came to mind when I heard about COVID restrictions, curfew and mitigation strategies was how

exceptionally dangerous this time could be for women living with abusive partners.

“Self-isolate,” “stay at home,” “practice social distancing,” and “recession” are all words likely to be terrifying to many women who are living with intimate partner violence.

The lives of these women are often filled with fear and danger under normal circumstances, but during this new normal of the global pandemic, the lives of these very often “invisible victims” are at an increased risk for more violence and as we been witnessing lately, even murder.

Advice for victims of Domestic Violence.

– COVID-19 and Curfew: Do not hesitate to flee if you are a victim of violence!

– During the curfew, you are prohibited from leaving your home but not from fleeing a place where you are the victim of domestic and intra-family violence.

– In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

– If the situation is not urgent, dial 8-1-1 to find the right

resources for help, both for you and someone else in need.

– Domestic violence resources are safe and remain open.

– If you use violence in your relationships, don’t hesitate to ask for help.

There are resources available to you for victims and children at S.O.S. violence conjugale (Listening, guidance and referral, in French and English Multilingual site) 1-800 363-9010, 24/7 Text: 438-601-1211, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Abuse is not love, abuse is about control.

Let us learn from Soca Superstar Machel Montano as he reminds us of the power of love during the one-year anniversary of the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic and his wedding.

Machel released “The Wedding Album”, on Friday, March 19 on all streaming platforms and it’s a dedication to his wife, celebrating their partnership.

Machel said : “This album is a dedication to my wife and the wonderful partnership we share and which we celebrate physically, spiritually,

and culturally. These songs translate the feelings we experience when we meet, the love when we dance and share space, as well as the joy we find when we are together”.

The album is a collection of slow grooves for easy listening and dancing, with a message of love running straight through.

Just like a marriage, the theme is about union on multiple levels.

Executive produced by Montano and Che Kothari, “The Wedding Album”

features artistes such as Teddy Riley, Afro B, Vybz Kartel, Stacy Barthe, Voice, DJ Tunez, just to name a few.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or Instagram: @Productionjr