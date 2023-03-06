If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today – T. Hanh.

We all go through stormy seasons and wait expectantly for the storm to end.

Life can be a challenging road to travel. It can be full of frustrations, heartbreaks, losses, disappointments, and challenges.

We know that rain helps things to grow; it nurtures and replenishes dry places and that we need water to live. But sometimes, it feels like when it rains, it pours. It seems like everything is going wrong in our lives, and it begins to feel overwhelming, scary, and hopeless; like we’re drowning.

But know that…

Better days are ahead; in the meantime, we must learn to dance in the rain or at least smile.

How can you find joy in the challenges of life?

Well, you have to embrace:

• faith

• forgiveness

• the truth

• your truth and

• those who love you.

As well you have to acknowledge your hurt and take the necessary steps toward healing. Be patient and remember your

blessings.

Also practice self-care and daily gratitude; I’ve said it before gratitude heals the soul.

Think about what you have control over in this stormy season and let go of what you don’t have any control over. Identify what you need, acknowledge your newfound strengths, and reflect on what you’ve learned.

Alexandra Elle said: “I am thankful for my struggle because, without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled upon my strength.”

There’s still so much beauty around us; a bad season does not equal a bad life. Yes, life can be hard sometimes, but we must believe our future will improve. The storms of life allow us to increase and strengthen our faith and grow as a person.

God is with us in the good and the bad times; Hebrews 13:5 says; I will never leave you or abandon you.

I recently heard a quote that said, “Sometimes God calms the storm, and sometimes he lets the storm rage and calms His child.”

He gives us peace during the storms of life and the strength we need to get through.

Take a minute to check your mood. Is your attitude leaning more toward being hopeful or hopeless?

A positive attitude during this stormy season can make all the difference.

Being positive doesn’t mean ignoring the negative; it just means that you’ve decided that you will get through it and have hope for the future.

Know that the season that you’re in will soon pass. Storms don’t last forever, and the sun will shine on you again.

And remember…

A cheerful heart is good medicine. (Proverbs 17:22)

Praying that you will find peace during those difficult times in life.

Bev