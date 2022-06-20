Sing out your heart to the Lord

Dear readers, I often talk about the power of prayer because frankly it is crucial and vital to our spiritual growth and health.

However, there is also another powerful exercise that the Lord has given us to strengthen and rejuvenate our spiritual life in Him. It is singing.

Many times throughout scripture, God commands His people to sing. In fact, the Bible records the word “sing” over 400 times. Readers, it is time to sing.

Singing within itself is a mystery; it often brings out a lot of emotions ranging from joy, excitement to sadness. Songs connect us to our feelings, to each other, to our soul, but most importantly also to our God.

I do not think God commands or encourages his people to sing in order to have an emotional experience. Far from it. God has prescribed that our song be a worship unto the Lord and that it be done in spirit and in truth. In Psalms 68:32 we are told to “Sing unto God, ye kingdoms of the earth; O sing praises unto the Lord”.

So, the Lord has called us to use our voice and our song to worship Him. And the way we must do it is in the spirit. John 4:24 says “God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.”

Colossians 3:16 tells us that we ought to “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”

I gotta say those good old-time hymns in the green and burgundy books have a special anointing to uplift the soul and glorify God.

As beautiful as the song may be; let us never get caught up in the hype of the song itself, the melody or the rhythm. Yes, it’s natural to almost all mankind to start to move our bodies at the sound of a good beat and a catchy tune. It kind of just takes over; sometimes in subtle ways and sometimes in great extravagant scenes of moves on a self-made dance floor.

Even babies can appreciate when the music is sounding right. All of this, to say, don’t get lost in the music but get lost in the worship to God. Don’t be overtaken by the sound but let the spirit of God overtake you as a consuming fire engulfing the worship you offer in song. Matthew 15:8 states “This people honors me with their lips, but their heart is far from me; in vain do they worship me…”. Let us not be like that. Let us sing from our hearts and mean it with all truth.

Even in the midst of sorrow there is a joy that can come out of a song sang in heartfelt worship. Isaiah 54:1 tells us “Sing, O childless woman, you who have never given birth! Break into loud and joyful song, O Jerusalem, you who have never been in labor…says the Lord.”

So don’t be afraid to sing to God your creator, your maker, your saviour, the lover of your soul.

As you read this, you might be saying … oh but pastor I do not know any church songs how can I sing to God?

Psalms 96 tells us to go ahead and not be shy or confined in any way but to “ Sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD, all the earth. Sing to the LORD, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day.”

Basically sing something new, something that you create on the spot, something that flows from your heart, soul and spirit. Sing it out to the Lord in praise.

Some of you might reply but I’m not creative … I’m not a songwriter. Well don’t limit your praise. The Lord said all the earth; which means we are all called to sing a new song at times. An original rendition from us to Him. How? Take His word for inspiration. Sing His own Word right back at Him.

For example, Philippians 4:4-9 reads “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice.” Try singing that!

There are many scripture verses, like this one, in the Bible that can be sung. Open the book and start reading and let the Holy Spirit touch your heart to put a tune to the words.

