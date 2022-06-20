A Word Of Encouragement

Do you need some encouragement today? We’ve all had times when we’ve needed a little encouragement.

I want to encourage you this week not to give up! I want to encourage you to keep holding on.

Why is encouragement so important?

Encouragement increases your confidence, blesses the soul, provides hope, energizes you, and helps you develop the courage necessary to keep going.

Things may not be working out the way you want, but be encouraged!

There is hope!

Do not give up!!! There are so many reasons to be grateful! Your present circumstances do not define you.

Trust God, believe in yourself, and believe in the process. Take it one step at a time; you will make it through. Be patient.

We all go through periods of testing and trials; these challenges of life may slow you down but don’t let them take you out; you have to decide to finish the race.

It’s okay to get discouraged, but don’t stay there. Get back up! Start where you are taking tiny steps toward your desired outcome and decide that you’re not going to give up just because things are hard right now.

Keep pressing forward at your own pace, and you will reach your destination, whatever that particular destination is for you.

You will inevitably encounter disappointments in life, but you must realize that living in misery is your choice.

You may feel like giving up, but that does not mean you are supposed to give up! Think about all the reasons you should keep going, and think about all the blessings in your life.

Truth, perseverance, and determination will help you to keep moving forward.

The happiest people don’t have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have.

Allow me to be your encourager today.

Be encouraged and take some time to encourage those around you. An encouraging word can be a powerful force.

Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing – 1Thessalonians 5:11

Remember: A bad season in life does not equal a bad life. Trust God, be grateful, take action, limit the negativity and maintain a positive attitude.

You’re stronger than you think you are!

Blessings and peace,

Bev