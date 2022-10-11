Showcase of entrepreneurs at COGOP

On September 24, The Women’s Ministry of the Church Of God Of Prophecy hosted a business exposition at the church-hall showcasing a range of entrepreneurial endeavors among the congregation and in the community.

It was a lively and dynamic event that drew a steady flow of spectators throughout the afternoon to the 16 booths on site.

OWEN-The seafood man, shrimps, lobsters, salads, Excellent for parties, weddings, any occasions

514-569-0456

JASMINE-D STYLES. Hair and Beauty supplies 514 235 1946

VIVIENNE- BV EXPRESSIONS: Printing Company, prints

everything., from tumblers 514 347 7606

SARAH 12 year old- CE CE’S GIFTS AND CRAFTS 514 357 6622– 514 516 9022.

GAIL MCLEAN :lidsandthings Tupperware (slimeisha@gmail.com)

ERICA K. Licensed LPN, Therapeutic footcare services. ekfeet1@gmsil.com

DEBBIE: D CREATIONS. Floral arrangements for any occasions.

RALPH MCFARLENE- Health Support Products: All products for the aging, diapers, INCONTINENCE PRODUCTS.

info@healthsupportproducts.com

VALESHA: BLESSED IS HER CRAFT email blessedishercraft@gmail.com

Cheyenne & Shayna: Lip Balm and Bracelets 514 979 0223

SOIE_PURE

soiepuresilk@gmail.com

SHINE because you can, Cosmetics: facebook shine.ca

MAHALIA:- Stationery: nurturingresilence

willpower-514-699-0367

Jennel at J ROYALTY OILS- All natural for natural hair:

jroyalmanagement@gmail.com 514 583-7724

ANNETTE: Shorty’s collection- Bags, Scarves, shoes, all items for

special occasion (514) 291 1491

SHARPE CAR DETAILING & SERVICING- Watch your car cleaned and look like new again. 514-442-2056

Yvette: LIFE COACHING- EXPERIOR ASSURANCE.

yvette@trueselfconnect.com