Prayer is always the key

Dear readers, we need to remember the fundamentals.

1Timothy 2 urges us as follows: first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.

Sometimes we are faced with situations that are too big for us. The boy David was also faced with such a situation. I giant with an ego bigger than his stature stood before the lad. Not only was the giant larger and taller than he but this Canaanite giant was taller and larger then all the Canaanite men and Israeli men of their generation.

David however knew that the God of Israel was far greater than any man and that in HIS name; Every giant or champion who defiled the Lord would soon enough fall. The key to David’s success was clearly not his size but the size of his confidence in The Almighty.

It’s amazing because of David’s relationship with the Holy Spirit; the prayers of his heart transformed into prophetic declarations as they came out of his mouth.

He Boulder housed; All those gathered here will know that it is not by sword or spear that the LORD saves; for the battle is the LORD’s, and he will give all of you into our hands.”

The LORD who delivered me from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear will deliver me from the hand of this Philistine.”

In an unexpected turn of events to the ancient Israelite and Canaanite armies; God did give David victory that day.

Later on in life, though still on the battlefield with the philistines but this time a grown man; David prayer life proved to be a matter of life and death not just for him but for others two. In 1 Samuel 23:2-29

David went in prayer to God: “Should I go after these Philistines and teach them a lesson?” God said, “Go. Attack the Philistines and save Keilah.”

But David’s men said, “We live in fear of our lives right here in Judah. How can you think of going to Keilah in the thick of the Philistines?”

So David went back to God in prayer. God said, “Get going. Head for Keilah. I’m placing the Philistines in your hands.

What if David had stopped and changed his plans because of the valid concerns and fears of his men?

David was always talking to God and lived most of his life in prayer because He understood that Prayer is the key.

Sometimes we have questions that we can’t find answers to and other times we are surrounded by friends and family that question our judgement in the spirit. When faced with any of these situations or any similar life event; remember prayer is the key.

When faced with a giant, surrounded by enemies or surrounded by questions… Pray!

Oh and that other prob`lem I did not describe; yes for that too; Pray!

In every situation and for every problem great or small; remember that prayer is the answer. When the door seems shut or when you can’t even find it; pray! Prayer is the key that can open doors and even create the door you need. Prayer is the key. With God all things are possible so talk to Him… pray!

If you want to learn how to pray and talk to God, you are welcome to our Sunday services at 4119 DeMaisonneuve west (corner Wood ave) starting at noon. Join us and any of our pastors will be able to assist you so you can use your key and pray!