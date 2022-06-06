Grief Talk

It’s been said that grief is the price that we pay for love…

I am passionate about helping people learn more about grief because I know that if you don’t grieve your losses you will get stuck in your pain, which in turn can impact other areas of your life.

Remember: Grief does not go away just because you ignore it, it has to be acknowledged. You have to grieve intentionally.

We have to remember that in order to truly begin to heal we have to go through the pain of grief. I know that doesn’t sound like fun, but it is absolutely necessary.

Grief is universal. We will all experience grief in our lives at one time or another. Although grief is a universal experience our individual grief is as unique as we are.

No one else can experience your grief the way that you do.

For example, you could have two siblings in one family and each one has a different relationship with the loved one who has died and because of that their individual grief will be a reflection of that relationship.

Grief does not look a certain way; so you can’t just look at someone and determine if they are grieving or not grieving.

There are several stages of the grieving process including numbness, depression, anger, bargaining and acceptance to name a few and you may stay in one stage longer than another or even skip a stage.

We live in a society that tends to avoid grief and pain in general. We want to cover it up, numb it with drugs or alcohol and other types of addictions.

But the thing is… grief has to be faced and worked through.

We were never really taught how to grieve and the importance of going through the grieving process, but it’s difficult to move forward in any area of your life when you have not dealt with your losses.

People generally avoid their grief because they don’t want to feel any pain, but you have to feel your pain in order to heal your pain!!!

Remember…

There is no shame in grief.

There is no shame in tears.

Grief is not a sign of weakness. It is what God gave us to deal with our losses. Grief is what helps us to find our new normal.

Grief has to be dealt with… it doesn’t go away just because you ignore it or don’t talk about it. It just waits.

Jim Rohn says: “The walls we build around ourselves to keep out sadness also keep out joy.”

We spend too much time denying our truth, too much time ignoring our reality and our pain and building walls to block out the pain instead of dealing with our issues.

Decide that you are going to grieve well. Understand that grief takes time so don’t rush it. Keep it real and be honest with yourself.

Matthew 5:4 says…

Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted.

We will never be the same person we were before our loss, but we can choose to learn and grow in the healing process.

Grief can be exhausting, scary, lonely, confusing and painful, but if you decide to go through it and not avoid it or run away from it, healing will come.

So…

Pray, write, cry, be sad, talk about it, draw, read, workout, seek assistance if you need a counselor/coach. Do whatever you have to do to promote your healing.

Acknowledging your grief is the first step and the beginning of your healing journey.

Blessings and peace,

Bev