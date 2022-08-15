MSOPA: The school that Josa built

Josa Maule Acting And Mentoring Institution MSOPA will celebrate its 30th anniversary on August 20. The Montreal-based performance arts school on Notre-Dame Street was started by local entrepreneur Josa Maule.

And she built it into one of Montreal’s leading acting schools, offering as she states “serious training in a fun, friendly, challenging supportive and safe environment for all ages.”

In 1992, she started the MSOPA, working essentially by herself, renting locales on an hourly basis to hold classes for her workshops that focus on technique and development of the actor for stage, film, TV, voice-overs and commercials.

Maule states that ore than 8000 students have since passed through her doors earning MSOPA respect and recognition in the acting industry locally and internationally.

Josa credits her on-going success to her versatility as a professional. Not to be pigeonholed as an actor or mentor but as someone who has many ways to get her name out in the industry.

“I’ve been able to have stability. I’ve been able to have mentored actors, directors, and filmmakers of all ages.”

A few years after the inaugural year of the MSOPA, the school started putting together an annual show. By 1997, they were performing monthly, including a Christmas production. Unfortunately, the MSOPA had gotten in a rough time financially. In 2012, Josa had to downsize and start again from square one as she did 20 years prior.

“I had a crash in terms of my finances, the school wasn’t able to support itself, so I had to regroup, restructure and gave up the space I had and rebuild, starting renting on hourly basis at the new place […] I’m pretty much a one woman show. I have eight to ten teachers and a few students who help me out but this is pretty much a one woman show.”

The purpose of acting classes is beyond the practical use of training for future actors. Though the MSOPA has welcomed thousands of students, some becoming solid actors who work on stage, on television, etc. The majority of those who enrol in the school don’t do so to become pro actors.

“People pick up acting for many reasons. Not everyone who learns acting wants to become an actor and not everyone who acts will become an actor. What people get out of acting is being able to become a little more social, not socially awkward, building their confidence, having fun and taking risks that you wouldn’t usually take.”

Josa makes sure to cover everything an actor needs to become a complete performer, never focusing on drama or comedy over one another. The differences in screen versus stage acting are all taught at the MSOPA; no style is favoured the fundamentals are what matters most.

Being one of the most prominent Black women in the performing arts industry Montreal makes for a notable status but it does not stop Maule from continuing to work hard and strive for more.

And her hard work continues to pay off.

\She says there’s been a surge in students flocking to the MSOPA since the end of the confinement of 2020. Josa Maule is back in stable times yet again for her business on its 30th anniversary.

A barbeque get-together that will feature music, live entertainment, and a silent auction, will be pat of the anniversary celebration. Proceeds of the event will go towards charity funds (40$ admission/30$ advanced tickets).

DATE: Saturday August 20, 2022

TIME: 3 PM to 12 AM

LOCATION: The UNIA Building, 2741 Notre Dame Ouest, Montreal, QC, H3J 1N9

ADMISSION: $30 (Advanced Tickets) $40 (day of event)

TICKETS: Eventbrite or e-transfer [memo BBQ ticket(s)] to: info@msopa.com