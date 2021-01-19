Mickey Stanley is on the mend after freak accident in Barbados

It has been a grueling couple of weeks for family and friends of Michael Stanley, a well-known Montrealer who on December 21, was seriously injured in a vehicular accident in Barbados.

The incident, which took place just outside the home Stanley shares with his wife, is described as a “freak accident.”

He was sitting in car in the driveway of his house waiting on his wife Margareta Brathwaite and obviously blacked-out.

Witnesses reported seeing the car careening down the short, dead-end street in front of his house and striking a gas-meter just moments before it plummeted down a 40-foot precipice. He was ejected and trapped underneath the car. It took more than two hours and six men from emergency services to free him from the wreckage and pull him up with a pulley system.

His injuries were significant. His pelvis was broken in three places, a hairline fracture of his vertebrae and he sustained cuts to his face. On December 23, he had to undergo an emergency operation.

But on January 11, good news came when x-rays showed dramatic improvement in his injured pelvis, lessening the need for further surgeries, as was expected. He was released from the hospital and resting comfortably at his home.

His daughter Christine, who is in Vancouver and has been spearheading efforts to get assistance to Stanley and his wife in Barbados, says the update on her dad’s condition brought “great relief” to the family and friends.

Christine had launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist in the effort provide care for him in Barbados and maybe to get him back to Canada.

However, with the encouraging news on his condition, the campaign has been put on hold, until a decision can be made on his eventual return to Montreal.

For now Christine says, the money raised has been used to purchase adaptive equipment and items for the home in Barbados and made the surroundings wheelchair adaptable.

On behalf of her dad and family, she extends a big “thank-you” to everyone for their “generosity, love, kindness and support.”

The family says Stanley will remain in Barbados to complete rehabilitation and wait for medical clearance before thinking about returning to Montreal.

Stanley, who has two daughters Christine and Sue, is a long-time resident of this city and is known to many as Mickey.

Always a strong advocate for community building, he has always made himself available as a volunteer and as an organizer.

Mickey is well known for his involvements in several community groups including the Jamaican Association, The West Island Black Community Association and The West Island Blues Festival.