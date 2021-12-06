MENTALIZING…

The more l observe and listen to the premier, the more his subtle, sometimes patronizing disdain for English — the language and people — seeps into my mind, becoming irritatingly evident as he continues on his mission to found the world’s newest and probably last post-colonial nation on the North American continent, what indigenous people call Turtle Island, apparently to elevate it to the status of the two existing ones it was carved out of, to be contiguous to in perpetuity.

As far as I’m concerned the populist premier’s government is doing what it has to in pursuit of country, that is pander to his political base, primarily in the so-called “regions” of the national dream, where they are the targeted recipients of the province’s political/national largesse.

No need to worry about political polls, complaints about that contentious issue of racism — “systemic”, which doesn’t exist in the leader’s mind, compared to regular or traditional?

In my traditionally and deliberately marginalized world, people like me see what we live and live what we see…” but by no stretch allow definitions to stifle us or our possibilities…

However perceived, it’s seemingly of little or no concern to the gestating future president. And likely no need to compartmentalize (proverbial “people of colour”) in his otherwise overloaded mental space of anglicisms… of any dialect or stripe.

In any case our votes are probably perceived as negligible in the future plan and ultimate objective. And given the outlook for the foreseeable political plan and objective, English won’t be an obstacle; his hand-picked envoy (for English-speaking community relations) will ensure that.

One thing is certain under his watch “la langue nationale” will be untouchable. Fine! As difficult as it may be to absorb, the onus is on English-speaking peoples to lap it up as best we can.

The old adage “Practice makes perfect,” still rings true.

I’m thinking of the premier because a couple weeks ago in one of his press conferences about the ongoing violence among young people in certain parts of town.

At the time he made reference to a Francophone teenager and student who was tragically shot to death. He even mentioned his name. At the time all I could think of was that Black English-speaking teen who was stabbed to death by, one assumes, other teenagers.

Gun or knife he also died violently, so I had wonder why the political leader, apparently of all Quebecers regardless of race, ethnic, or cultural persuasion, didn’t make reference to that non-pure laine teenager in his news conference.

But I believe knives are more easily available than guns, and both are used to harm, or kill people.

Be that as it may, the tragic news is that two young men, backgrounds notwithstanding, died violently. So to use the hackneyed term: “everyone’s life matters,” “all lives matter.” And regardless of where we may live, and the demographic composition, some of them seem to matter more than others. That was my impression when I listened to the premier’s explanation that time.

To his credit, a few days later he apologized [sic!] for not referencing the non-pure laine teenager’s murder.

To circumvent any additional criticism of his position on (systemic) racism, the premier said, he is convinced the vast majority of Quebecers are ready to fight racism. “We must make it a collective mission, so that everyone stands up to discrimination (no, “systemic racism”) when it occurs.”

I wonder if he includes himself in the “We” category, and if he’s now prepared to acknowledge that racism, “systemic” or otherwise does not require any clarification or explanation. Racism is simply what it is.

Evidence of it was on display in Quebec City’s, Capitale Nationale the weekend of Sunday, November 28 when five policemen were captured in film footage having their way with some of the city’s Black residents, a young Black man and woman both him pinned to the snowy concrete by the police, one of whom was kicking snow in his face, another one pulling her as we see in the footage.

Given that police were certainly not living up to their oath, there’s no indication what kind of racism — basic or systemic — the premier believes was on display that night.

In subsequent news stories about that incident, we learned that such police practices with Black residents are not aberrations.

And to prove that film footage of a white male being assaulted by police was televised. As if to show Black people that “you’re not the only victims…”

To reiterate, the premier said he “is convinced the vast majority of Quebecers are ready to fight racism.”

“We must make it a collective mission, so that everyone stands up to discrimination when it occurs.”

But what about unqualified racism, period?

Ongoing anti-racism campaigns that periodically flare up in the media have some people like the great leader almost bent out of shape with conniptions.

No need for that. As a former politician once stated, “A proof is a proof…”

Meanwhile, as long as the majority of Quebecers continue to speak “la langue national” in perpetuity all will be well.

The police always have explanations… to explain away those incidents and justify their (‘law and order’) actions in pursuit of their business of ‘protecting and serving’ whatever their actions or policing duties.

What comes to mind whenever another egregious police action hits the media is why Black people are so often their favourite targets.

It’s as if there’s a lull in those questionable police actions against (so-called “visible minorities) then sooner than later there’s a resurgence of ‘back to normal’ police activities against their usual targets. Just because they perceive us as easy targets, their easy marginalized victims…

As normal ‘born and bred’ humans, I’m nobody’s minority, or other type of human being, I simply expect police to allow Black people to live in peace, to go about our business of life and living… If you have to, or need people to prey on simply go to a gym to participate in some physical sport.

Respect us, as I believe the future president expects you to. Leave us alone to live our lives peacefully, like all normal productive citizens…

Stop targeting… obstructing us. If you want action go wrestle, or participate in some other physical sport.

I know your political or other overseer will always have your back. But just leave us alone.

We’re tired of your historic targeting, of being your historic victim. We’re nobody’s minority, not yours or anyone else’s who play that “visible minority” or other dehumanizing, ethnographic mind and word (visible minority people of colour, racialized) games.

Meanwhile, just go on and do your job. Simply allow us Black people to get on with our lives without your targeting, minimizing and inconveniencing… You have a nation to build.

And as we prepare this journal comes news of another videotaped incident involving Quebec City police, apparently including some of the rogue ones seen in those previously released ones involving those Black people roughed up in the snow.