Let’s rally around Kenny Andrew (DJ Big Worm)

One of my grandmother’s favorite phrases was: health is like money; we never realize its value until we lose it.

I would like to shed some light on our very own Kenny Andrew aka DJ Big Worm struggles and hope we can all support him.

For a few weeks now DJ Big Worm have been completely cut off from his passion in music and source of income due to some challenges to his health. And he is asking for community support through his gofundme campaign. (www.gofundme.com, Search: DJ Big Worm Eye Surgery and donate.)

Andrew is a very talented and versatile deejay originally from Antigua. DJ Big Worm has acquired most of his skills and recognition in the early 2000’s to 2008 from traveling across the Caribbean Islands as well as becoming an official deejay for Antigua’s carnival organizing committee before migrating to Montreal in 2010.

In 2014 he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes which now affects the retina in both eyes with an irreversible condition identified as Macular Edema (Retinopathy) that is now causing him to gradually lose his vision.

Today DJ Big Worm has lost over 60% of his vision so far and if he doesn’t act quickly he could be blind.

To have the injections in the retina of his eyes for the diabetes, they must first proceed to perform the cataract surgery in his two eyes for an amount of $ 8000 and then they can proceed to stop the deterioration. Macular Edema (Retinopathy), is considered to be the worse diagnosis and according to the doctor, costs more than cataract surgery.

I’m hoping by sharing DJ Big Worm’s story it would help get the word out and he can receive the help and support he desperately needs.

Initially the doctors wanted to proceed in August/September, but they are talking about more than $15,000 in surgery cost at a time when DJ Big Worm is cut off from most of his income.

He is not asking for much.

Rediscovering his passion, but most importantly having the chance to see his two young children grow up with his own eyes.

Please, donate, support and spread the word.

ALL DONATIONS ARE APPRECIATED www.gofundme.com Search: DJ Big Worm Eye Surgery YOU CAN ALSO SEND PAYPAL TO @djbigworm17