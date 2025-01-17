IN HONOUR OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH THE OCM PRESENTS DISTANT ECHOES OF AFRICA

Monday, January 6, 2025 – In honour of Black History Month, the Orchestre Classique de Montréal (OCM) will shine the spotlight on three artists of African descent: Cameroonian-Canadian soprano Suzanne Taffot, Haitian-Canadian composer David Bontemps, and Panamanian-American conductor Kalena Bovell, making her Montréal debut. The OCM’s concert on Thursday, February 6, at Pierre‑Mercure Hall, will feature the world premiere of Bontemps’ Le Deuil des roses qui s’effeuillent, a song cycle based on poems by Jacques Roumain, in a performance marking the 80th anniversary of the Haitian writer’s passing.

This special evening will focus entirely on the music of Afro-descendant composers, with works by Black British composer Samuel Coleridge‑Taylor and African-American composers George Walker and William Grant Still. The program will conclude with a set of four beloved spirituals, newly orchestrated by Hugo Bégin.

Presented as part of Black History Month, the concert is generously sponsored by TD Bank.

“For many years now, the OCM has served as a platform for the diverse communities that make up Montréal’s rich cultural landscape, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating Afro-descendant classical composers and artists at this concert,” says Taras Kulish, Executive Director of the OCM.

“As part of Black History Month and through the TD Ready Commitment, we’re honoured to support the Orchestre classique de Montréal for this exceptional concert featuring Afro-descendant talent,” says Laurence Levy, Senior Vice-President, Branch Banking, Québec Region, TD Canada Trust. “Music has the unique power to bring us together, transcend differences and celebrate the rich histories and cultures that unite us,” she says. “In supporting these kinds of initiatives, we affirm our commitment to highlighting the talent of Black communities and providing spaces where creativity, diversity and inclusion can thrive.”

Distant Echoes of Africa:

Thursday, February 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Pierre-Mercure Hall: 300, Boul. de Maisonneuve East

Duration: 110 minutes, 20-minute intermission

Program

Walker, G. Lyric for Strings

Bontemps, D. Le Deuil des roses qui effeuillent (world premiere)

Coleridge‑Taylor, S. Novellettes, op. 52

Still, W.G. Danzas de Panama

Spirituals (arr. M. Hogan and H. Bégin):

– Deep River

– Give Me Jesus

– Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child

– He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands

Suzanne Taffo, soprano

Kalena Bovell, conductor

Tickets: $20-$59 (including taxes and fees)

On sale at orchestra.ca