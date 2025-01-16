Nubian Néné’s world premiere of Traceable

Nubian Néné, a dancer, choreographer, and multidisciplinary artist, is launching an interdisciplinary performance from Jan. 15, 2025, until Jan. 18. The performance is called Traceable and is a mix of visual arts, film, poetry, street and club dance styles such as Waacking, House, and Hip Hop. Nubian Néné emphasizes the importance of finding one’s true identity and caring about mental health and sisterhood.

Nubian Néné grew up in Montreal and moved to New York in 2009. She created her dance company, A Lady in the House,13 years ago.

With her performance beginning soon, she feels a combination of anxiety, nervousness, and excitement.

“Montreal is the city that made me,” Nubian Néné said. “It gave me the information to become who I am. I thought that it was deserving and important for me to have the premiere here.”

She wants more Black people to see her work and explains that the audiences in Montreal and many places in New York are not diverse enough.

Nubian Néné said that as a detail-oriented person, she thinks thoroughly before making decisions.

“Everything I do is thought about. I even want to curate the music you hear when you walk into the café before you enter the theatre,” Nubian Néné said.

She expressed that Traceable is also about tracing one’s ancestral background and understanding what one still carries within oneself.

She added that she wants people to form opinions after seeing her performance. She explained that she wants to allow people to experience her art and share their feelings, whether discomfort, anger, or happiness.

“I think that in the arts and definitely in performative arts, we stray away from saying what we don’t like,” Nubian Néné said. “I don’t live for the good comments; I live for all the comments.”

She also wants the audience to connect with their mental health issues in hopes of helping them, and if someone gets triggered, she wishes that it would be in a healing way.

“I dare to do things. I like to find something uncomfortable and make it comfortable,” Nubian Néné said.

People can find more information about Traceable at https://m-a-i.qc.ca/en/event/traceable/.