Frank Baylis needs our help

Thank you for the kind words of support as I run to be the leader of the Liberal Party and the next Prime Minister of Canada. It provides me with the fuel I need to keep going as I speak about the need to create jobs, fix our economy. and fight for our Canadian culture.

For those of you who are Canadian citizens or permanent residents, and are over the age of 14 years, I need you to do one important thing to support me. Please click on the link below and register as a Liberal Supporter. It doesn’t cost anything, and do not make a donation on that site, as it does not come to my campaign.

It is important that you do this now, because the registration closes by at 5:00 pm EST on January 27. Your membership, and your vote, are what will win this race. I can’t do it without you!

https://liberal.ca/register/

