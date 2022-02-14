Gala Dynastie Celebrates Black Excellence

Melissa Murphy (LJI)

On March 5, all eyes will be locked on the highly anticipated 6th edition of Gala Dynastie, being held virtually from the Maisonneuve Theatre, at 7:30pm.

Gala Dynastie has become a staple in the celebration of Quebec’s Black excellence. Year after year, it is an opportunity to acknowledge Black leaders and creators for their exemplary efforts to shape their communities, along with Quebec’s media, art and culture.

This year, the event will be split into two nights, with Prix Medias Dynastie launching their 1st edition on February 27th. This virtual event will stream live from the Paradox Theatre, at 7:30pm.

It will be hosted by Naadei Liones and will highlight Black Quebecors who have been making strides in the area of media—print, web, television, podcasting and web series.

Viewers may be familiar with local favorite, Donny Simon, who was the 2020 winner of the award for “Web Series of the Year” for her show, The Donny Show.

Past nominees of the Gala Dynastie have included several renowned community members, like community leader Tiffany Callender, radio host Catherine Verdon-Diamond, and joining this illustrious list with her first nomination is author, Shanice Nicole, who is nominated in the category “Author of the Year,” for her book, Dear Black Girl. Grammy-award winner.

Kaytranada is also nominated again this year for “Artist or Group of the Year with International Recognition,” after walking away with the award at last year’s ceremony.

With co-founder, Carla Beauvais, at the helm, come enjoy the comedic stylings of host, Preach, along with local entertainment to keep the energy going all night.

Visit their respective websites: www.prixmediasdynastie.com and www.galadynastie.com to cast your votes and to get acquainted with the other nominees.

Though this is a virtual event, tickets can be purchased as donations, which allow the Dyanstie Foundation to continue their impactful work.

See you there!