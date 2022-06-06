Events galore this summer including Carifiesta

Hey Montreal!

Summer is here.

Tuesday, June 21st is the official day that summer begins this year but to most of us it’s when the temperature begins to get warmer.

So let’s all get ready for some festivals and fetes and of course the big carnival.

There will also be the heat so soon it will be time to crank up the a/c and ready the grill for barbecues as well as backyard parties.

As we Trinis call it “liming” is back. Bring the music, drinks and let’s socialize with friends and family as summer creates an opportunity for us to build new and strengthen old relationships with each other after going through the many restrictions of the lock-down.

One thing is certain for the summer of 2022: there will be a lot of soca music in Montreal.

As the listing of all summer events unfold there’s no better way to enjoy this short-lived season than exploring all the Caribbean oriented events this summer.

So here’s a run-down on events coming up this summer and where you can find me as well in the month of June.

The Trinidadian Soca artist Viking Ding Dong will be performing at an event located at Caribbean Food Factory “Viking Ding Dong” & “Retro Party” on Saturday, June 18h 2022.

For those looking for an Ole Skool vibe, M.C.S.O. is having a Retro Party featuring James Bond, Dj Akin and more.

“Montreal Army Fete 6” Friday June 24th The return of Montreal’s only camouflage attire event on St Jean Bapiste Long weekend. This Army fete promises to surpass those of the past as it features Riggo Suave from NYC. This event will be held at the Studio 303, 9475 Meilleur.

This year Carifiesta weekend is full of amazing events. Choose those that best fit your vibes and have fun. But remember the pandemic is not over so be diligent.

Montreal Carifiesta weekend party scene starts Thursday June 30th and ends Sunday July 3rd. But first let’s start with the 47th Montreal Caifiesta parade to be held Saturday July 2nd 2022. The only information that has been made public by the C.C.F.A. is the date, time and the route which is on July 2nd from 12pm to 4pm along St Catherine St. Starting at Guy and ending at Square Phillps.

Here’s the Montreal Caifiesta weekend event list :

Thursday, June 30th – Feteland

Thursday, June 30th – We Outside

Friday, July 1st – Motto live

Friday, July 1st – Lyrikal live

Friday, July 1st – Soca In Yuh 514

Friday, July 1st – Carnival Rave

Saturday, July 2nd – Carifiesta Parade

Saturday, July 2nd – POP Day Fete

Saturday, July 2nd – Patrice Roberts live

Saturday, July 2nd – Party Cya Ova

Sunday, July 3rd –Boat Ride