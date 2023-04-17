Event aimed at helping Montrealers elevate above despair and depression

After the pandemic-imposed hiatus, Aiesha Robinson is set to host the rebirth of her signature event, Born to Rise on May 6, 2023, at Ecole Cavelier-de-Lasalle in Montreal.

The event is designed to inspire and empower people to rise above their circumstances and go on to a full and rewarding life.

Robinson is an advocate for self-expression as a means of healing and personal growth, and her work with Born to Rise reflects this belief.

This year’s event is dedicated to Robinson’s father, Clifford who passed away in October 2021. She says he was her biggest supporter, and knows that “ he will be with her in spirit.”

“Planning this has been the hardest since I started Born to Rise, my dad never missed an event. He would take leave to come and support me. His business was also a major sponsor, so this year will be a little more difficult financially,” she says to the CONTACT.

The event is also a tribute to Nalie Agustin, a cancer survivor and motivational speaker who has dedicated her life to helping others overcome adversity. She also has a Born to Rise Award named after her.

The May 6, event will feature a line-up of illustrious speakers including Montreal politician Balarama Holness and Dash Hudson, a motivational speaker who is also the father of a previous speaker King Nahh. They will share their stories of triumph and resilience, offering practical advice on how to overcome obstacles and achieve one’s goals.

There will also be live performances and networking opportunities for guests.

The Born to Rise Foundation was founded by Robinson in 2015 after her brother encouraged her to rise against bullying which came from her having Aiesha Robinson.

“I was going through deep depression from the skin condition and the bullying. My brother, noticing this, introduced me to a number of self-help resources and I was able to slowly come out of this and I decided I wanted to set up something that could do the same for other people,” she explains.

Driven by the mission of empowering young girls and women to achieve their full potential. The foundation provides mentorship, educational resources, and personal development workshops to help young girls and women overcome the challenges they face. Robinson believes that creative expression is a powerful tool for healing and personal growth, and often incorporates it into her workshops and programs.

Robinson’s commitment to empowering young girls and women in Montreal goes beyond her work with Born to Rise. She is also a sought-after motivational speaker and mentor, inspiring audiences with her story of resilience and perseverance. Robinson’s dedication to helping others rise above their circumstances is truly inspiring, and her work with Born to Rise is a testament to her belief that everyone has the potential to achieve greatness.

In addition to her work with Born to Rise, Robinson is also an artist and a writer. She believes that creative expression is an essential part of the healing process and often incorporates it into her workshops and programs. Her commitment to empowering others and her belief in the power of self-expression is truly inspiring, and she is a shining example of how one person can make a difference in the world.

To cope with the death of her father she started the “Not Moody, Just Grieving” initiative.

The way she sees it, it is important for people who are grieving to get the support to make it through the turmoil.

Tickets for the event can be found at www.borntorise.ca and proceeds will go to the “Not Moody, Just Grieving” program. Doors open at 5:00 PM, and the event will begin promptly at 6:30 PM.