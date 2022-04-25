Celebrating 101: Happy Birthday to Ms.Leonora Lewis

It was another wonderful celebration for a delightful Montrealer, Ms. Leonora Lewis who eased gracefully past the centenarian milestone and is enjoying her 101st year with her friends and family.

As mother of six children, three girls, three boys and grandmother of 20 as well as great-grand to dozens of children, Ms. Lewis continues to be much loved and appreciated as matriarch of this large family.

This year’s celebration although dampened by the pandemic still brought

together family and friends to pay tribute to a woman to dedicated her life to helping those around.

Ms. Lewis was born on April 11, 1921 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and joined her brother and his wife here in Montreal on March 2, 1968.

Today, she remains a

blessing to family and friends who draw

inspiration in her presence and who continue to be guided by love and knowledge that the matron imparts.

The CONTACT joins other Montrealers in singing: Happy Birthday to

Ms. Leonora Lewis.