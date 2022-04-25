Sara and Karen needs a home

A foster home is being sought for 15-year-old Sara. Sara loves to dance and would like to resume this activity. She has expressed an interest to resume her cultural dance lessons. Sara is very kind and caring. She can be timid and shy especially around new people. Sara is a bright youth who has some academic challenges, however she is eager to excel and welcomes the support of a tutor. Sara continues to work on her independence and social life which includes being travel trained to take public transportation as well as making plans with her friends ect.

Sara has been involved in the daily care of her siblings and at times may appear parentified as a result.

Karen is a 10 -year-old girl with a sunny disposition and who loves to talk and play. The lack of structure and routine in her family has impacted her school performance, in that; she needs academic support and presents with school challenges. With consistency she responds well to rules and authority and does well with predictability in her routine.

Marie is a baby 6 months old; she is an easy baby who does not fuss much, which can be attributed to the neglect in the parental environment. Marie is not meeting her milestones and requires some additional love, care and nurturance to help her meet these milestones.

The foster parents should be open to structured visits from the children’s parents.

The ideal foster family would be that of a Black family who can make the commitment to accommodate a sibling group of 2, 3 or 4 on a short-term basis or long-term basis.

