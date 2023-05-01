C’BEAN GOSPEL ICON Bridget BLUCHER headlines Gospel Extravaganza 2023

It has been two and a half decades since Vincentian born Evangelist Bridget Blucher announced herself on the gospel circuit. Over time, she emerged as a powerful force with a unique style described as “praise and worship filled with the rhythm of the Caribbean.”

Born to parents who were church ministers, Blucher honed her skills in the church and quickly developed into a charismatic entertainer who made it her mission to promote the gospel through her music ministry.

Over the years she has given the world a long list of memorable hits as well five albums that has made her into a fan-favorite of an army of gospel-lovers that span the Caribbean, North America, Africa and Europe.

This year, Evangelist Blucher, is celebrating her 25th anniversary in gospel.

And Montrealers have an opportunity to share in that milestone ce lebration when she comes to town to headline Gospel Extravaganza 2023, at a special concert themed, “Raise the Roof,” on Saturday, May 6, at Loyola Chapel in Concordia University, 7141 Sherbrooke St. West.

The show, organized by the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec (SICDAQ), offers audiences an A-list of supporting acts to Blucher, including Stefin Noel whose passion for song is rooted in gospel music but whose talent allows him shine in every genre.

SVG born Zina Edwards who has emerged as one of Montreal’s most engaging gospel talents in the past decade, will also share the stage with her compatriot.

As will the Fitzpatrick Sisters, a dynamic duo that has established themselves as the next generation of stars, well poised to put Montreal on the gospel charts and map.

Another strong supporting act is Ms. Debbie Walker, a Montreal based soloist who is expected to win over audiences with her comforting renditions of traditional gospel standards.

And as a special treat to music lovers, The Caribbean Voices, a popular ensemble of Montreal-based singers and musicians will add their special musical touch to Gospel Extravaganza 2023.

Gospel Extravaganza 2023, “Raise the Roof,” on Saturday, May 6, at Loyola Chapel in Concordia University, 7141 Sherbrooke St. West.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show time 7:00 pm. Refreshments on sale.

Tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door, available at Eventbrite.com

Caribbean Paradise LaSalle, Marche Colonnade West Island and Samail Image on Victoria Street. For more information call

(514) 804-0548.