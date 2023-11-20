Carol Benard presents – Noel Gospel

Carol Benard, the visionary founder behind both the Jireh Gospel Choir and the Montreal Gospel Choir, has been orchestrating a harmonious revolution in the realm of gospel music for almost two decades.

Jireh Gospel Choir creates music that combines authenticity and boldness, fun and depth, in the purest gospel tradition, from Negro spirituals to hip-hop. Their album Get Up was awarded Gospel Music Association Canada’s Gospel Album of the Year. In 2022, the 15 singers and 5 musicians set the stage on fire in a 3rd appearance at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in front of an audience of thousands In 2019 they participated in the 3 Christmas concerts of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra which were broadcast by Radio-Canada Television.

The Montreal Gospel Choir, a diverse ensemble was launched in 2011 and is a medley of over 70 voices that represent different walks of life, united by the universal language of music. Their performances are often described with words like “family,” “joy,” and “goosebumps.”

But Carol Benard’s story, and that of her choirs, transcends musical accomplishment. In an intimate conversation, she shares the tumultuous journey during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a time of despair for many,” Benard reflects. “But in that despair, we found our strength. We realized we weren’t just a choir; we were a family.”

For Benard, gospel music is more than a genre; it’s a chronicle of Black history, a voyage from the days of slavery through the evolution of blues, jazz, and into the modern beats of hip-hop. This evolution is central to the choir’s identity, never content with resting on the laurels of classics like “Oh Happy Day,” but instead continually pushing the boundaries of tradition.

As the Montreal Gospel Choir and Jireh Gospel prepares for its upcoming shows on December 9th and 10th dubbed Noel Gospel, there is a palpable sense of excitement from Benard who teases surprises in the upcoming shows. “Audiences can get ready for new original music, a dance component and even more surprises,” she says, ” I wont give away everything, I invite the public so come and experience. But it’s not going to be the same old”

Show times for Noel Gospel are 9th December at 3pm and 8pm and 10TH December at 4pm at Salle Pierre-Mercure. For tickets visit: www.montrealgospel.com