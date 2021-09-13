Be Encouraged… Dear Readers

The Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 9:11 “T he race is not to the swift, Nor the battle to the strong, Nor bre ad to the wise, Nor riches to men of understanding…” This tells us that no one man can make it because of themselves, their skill, their talent or their knowledge.

We need to be strong in the Lord and the power of His might. He will strengthen you for whatever the task is. Our Heavenly Father knows that we (all of us: men, women, children, Christians and non-Christians too ) are weak. We get weary, we make mistakes and we at times get discouraged… we need refueling.

But today take heart and believe me when I say that Jesus knows our limits and He also knows the might of His power through you. It is super power, it is infinite, it is always available. So don’t worry if you don’t think you can live up to the standards of others… that’s right… don’t worry and don’t fret.

The Bible tells us in

1 Corinthians 10:13 that we should not feel overtaken or enticed… but [remember that] God is faithful [to His word—He is compassionate and trustworthy], and He will not let you be tempted beyond your ability.

In other words, He will not give you more than you can bear. We sometimes feel like we can’t do it or won’t make it but we have to remember the source of our strength, the source of our fuel. Like a vehicle that needs gas to keep going and oil to keep performing; we need Jesus to keep going and the help of the Holy Spirit to keep performing. This is the provision of the father for us.

We need to remember that it is Christ, in us, the hope of glory. Any good we can achieve is the working of God’s grace and God’s strength through us.

Do you know that the strength and fuel that comes from the Holy Spirit sometimes comes through human packaging?

At times, the strength that God gives us is through the uninvited guest who rang the doorbell for a chat or the surprise bags of groceries left at your doorstep or the freshly made meal to share. All of these offer relief and strength; all the while, God did not come down from heaven for you.

What does this mean? Well, it is quite simple: God works through people. God intends for us to interact with one another, to communicate and to collaborate one with another. We need each other. Whether temporary or lifelong; relationships are important to God. So be careful how you treat others, what you say about others and the thoughts you carry and entertain about others. They might just be your blessing carrier.

There is only one standard to live by and to be concerned about; and that is God’s standard.

Follow Jesus’ example. When asked which is the greatest commandment, the Jesus said “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind,” before also paraphrasing a second passage;

“Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself”.

In following it you will have so much peace and contentment and you will be amazed at what a blessing you will become in the lives of others.

With love

Pastor Julianna Daniel