Are You Surviving or Thriving?

We were meant to thrive, not just survive. To thrive means to develop, grow, prosper, and flourish. What steps are you taking to begin your journey from survival mode to thriving?

I know what you’re thinking… “I’m just trying to get by; you don’t know what I’m going through or the challenges I face right now.”

Yes, I know… there are periods in our lives when we must go into survival mode to get through a difficult time; I understand that, but the key is deciding not to stay in survival mode permanently.

Life can be challenging, but it doesn’t mean that your past struggles have to equal your future identity. Take some time to reflect on your life and the changes that you’d like to make; then start with small intentional steps.

Remember:

Sometimes the smallest steps in the right direction make the most significant changes in your life. Take some time to think about what personal strengths have helped you succeed in the past.

Reflection will help you see what has worked for you and what hasn’t worked for you, enabling you to see what needs to change to create your own personal action plan toward your goals.

Change isn’t always easy, and you may experience fear during the process, but change is possible. You’ll have to take action even if you’re scared and sometimes you’ll have to make sacrifices.

A decision to thrive and grow instead of staying stuck and stagnant can change the whole direction of your life.

Thriving requires self-care; it takes a conscious decision to succeed, and a mindset adjustment may be in order. Thriving also requires hope, hope that things can and will change.

Transitioning from surviving to thriving doesn’t happen overnight, but if you stay consistent, you will begin to see subtle positive changes in your life.

And always remember…

You’re just one decision away from a different life at any time. You were meant to thrive!