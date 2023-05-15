All roads lead to TMR for Daycare 50th Anniversary celebration

On Saturday, May 27, Montreal will gather at Schofield Hall in Town of Mont Royal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cote des Neiges Child Care Centre.

And once again, Mireille Philosca will headline a group of local performers, many of whom are making repeat appearance at this signature event.

Philosca, who was trained in classical music at Vanier College brings an exciting package of unbridled energy to every performance.

She started singing with her parent in church, then took her place as lead singer of a group called LMDS under the direction of the renowned Quebec producer Guy Clouthier performing throughout Quebec and France.

She also thrilled audiences at Place des Arts and St. Joseph’s Oratory and was the recipient of several awards and commendations.

She devotes a significant amount of time to her work as a youth and community worker at the City of Montreal.

Joining Philosca at the 50th Anniversary Banquet and Ball will be the husband and wife tandem of CC Walker and Cleopatra Marshall, who moves easily between solo acts or a duet delivering a range of R&B, Classic Soul or Gospel ditties.

Pete Douglas will also be there, and as it has been for years, the ladies will swoon when he touches, in a wicked way, on the oldies.

Guests can also expect to be moved by the drums, the chants and the dance that come with every performance by Wes Can Folk Performing Company.

Music for the evening will be provided by Little Thunder Sounds.

The evening gets underway at 5:30 PM. Info.: 514 733 1397.