Holiday Expectations

Can you believe that the holiday season of 2024 is right around the corner? I’m sure that you have some expectations about what your holiday should be like.

Many of you will be getting together with family and friends for a time of celebration, and for some people, that’s great, but for others, it will be a real challenge.

It’s crucial to manage our expectations about what the holiday season should look like, especially around this time of the year. This preparation can help us feel more in control and ready for whatever the season may bring.

Sometimes, it works out the way you envisioned; other times, the reality is that it may not work out the way you hoped.

But keep in mind

You may not be able to change your circumstances, but you certainly can change how you respond to the circumstances.

A few things to keep in mind during this holiday season are:

Don’t worry about things that you have no control over

Be honest with yourself and others

Keep your expectations realistic

Practice, practice, practice gratitude

Choose forgiveness over anger

Establish healthy boundaries

Set a gift budget

It’s okay to celebrate alone

It’s okay to rewrite tradition

EVERYTHING does not have to be perfect

Accept your family and friends as they are, not as you want them to be ; I know, sometimes, that can be challenging!

Do everything in love, relax, and enjoy the people around you.

Don’t forget to enjoy yourself whether you’re celebrating with family and friends, spending quality alone time, traveling, or working.

Celebrate how you choose to celebrate, not how others expect you to. This empowerment can help you feel confident in your choices and truly enjoy the holiday season.

‘Tis the season to be jolly or at least

peaceful and grateful!

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His LOVE endures forever.

Psalm 107:1

So I pray

May God grant you the serenity to accept the things you cannot change, the courage to change the things you can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Remember the reason for the season! Receive His grace during this time and rest in His presence.

May God’s peace be with you as you begin to celebrate this Christmas and holiday season.

Blessings,

Bev