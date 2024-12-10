Reflecting God’s Deliverance: Honoring the Legacy of the Abolitionist

December ushers in snow, holiday preparations, and reflections on the year gone by. But it also brings a significant date that must not pass by unnoticed: December 2nd, the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

For Black communities, this day carries particular weight. It’s a time to reflect on the horrific realities of slavery and indentured servitude that shaped the histories of our ancestors, and to consider their enduring impact on our present-day struggles. While the global abolition movement declared an end to legalized slavery, its shadows remain in systemic inequalities, modern-day forced labor, and human trafficking.

Yet, as we acknowledge these harsh realities, we must also reflect on the resilience of Black people—past and present—and our ability to forge paths of liberation. As Christians, this reflection must be anchored in our faith, for God’s Word provides both comfort and a call to action.

The Bible speaks clearly about the value of every human life, declaring that we are all made in God’s image (Genesis 1:27). It is no coincidence that many abolitionists, both globally and in Canada, were rooted in their faith, drawing strength and purpose from Scripture. Canadian leaders like Michael Willis, Wilson Ruffin Abbott, and Henry Bibb understood that the fight against slavery was not just a social or political one but a spiritual mission to restore God’s justice.

In Canada, the Anti-Slavery Society of 1851 united faith leaders and abolitionists in a shared mission to extinguish the flames of enslavement. These individuals embodied the biblical command in Proverbs 31:8 to “speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.” The Canadian encyclopedia documents how they resisted systems of oppression and stood as a testament to what is possible when communities of faith take a stand for justice.

Today, slavery may no longer be enshrined in law, but its aftershocks ripple through our societies. For Black people, systemic racism and disparities in education, inequalities in employment, and justice are bitter reminders of the past. And while many of us may no longer face physical chains, the international Labour organization reports that, modern slavery traps over 50 million people globally in forced labor and trafficking.

The question then arises: What can we do as Black people—and as Christians? The Bible offers us both guidance and encouragement. Micah 6:8 calls us to “act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with our God.” This means we must not only pray for change but also work toward it.

As a Black community, and especially for those of us who are Christians, we cannot afford to be indifferent. Slavery may look different today, but its harm is just as devastating. We are called to resist it in all its forms.

Our first and most powerful tool is prayer. Pray for the liberation of those trapped in modern slavery. Pray for justice to flow like a river (Amos 5:24) and for wisdom to act as agents of change in our communities. But prayer must be coupled with action. Educate yourself about modern slavery and its impact. By anchoring our actions in God’s Word, we can strive toward a future where justice, equality, and freedom reign.

As a people who understand the weight of oppression, we are uniquely positioned to lead efforts for freedom, drawing on our history of resilience and faith; we are now called to be a light in this generation, proclaiming freedom and justice for all.

The abolitionists of the past remind us that change requires collective effort. As we reflect on December 2nd, let us honor their sacrifices by living out the freedom Christ has given us. Though we walk in freedom today; what is freedom if we are not anchored in Christ?

Galatians 5:1 proclaims, “It is for freedom that Christ has set us free.”

As we honor the abolitionists who sacrificed their lives for freedom, let us also reflect on God’s deliverance throughout history. Just as He led the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt, He continues to call His people to freedom and justice both in the spirit and in the physical; a testament to God’s sovereignty and love.

Blessings