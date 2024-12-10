TOO MANY STRIKES AND NO HOME RUNS = L-O-S-S

Come with me, let me take you on this hypothetical trip to do an interview with the designated president of the U.S Reporter:

President Trump, Sir, the election is over, and you have won handedly, without a doubt. Congratulations. But Sir, how were you able to win this election and to become the President for the second time?

President: Since you ask an honest question, I must answer it honestly and truthfully, and you know that is not easy for me. To be frank, this may surprise you, coming from me. I DID NOT WIN THE ELECTION, V.P. HARRIS LOST IT, BIG TIME. She lost it, and I am only the beneficiary so you can take it from here.

So let me fill in the blank from here. Seriously, this may be the first time the President and I are on the same page, in agreement.

Let me begin. President Biden’s long delay in stepping down caused valuable campaign time to be lost, and even when he was literally pushed out, that time could not be retrieved. Voters complained that they did not know her well enough. A strike against her. They knew President Trump who was on the campaign months ahead. President Biden blundered. He felt that he could beat President Trump again.

But his assessment of his health was faulty. He was not fit to run. He was no longer able or suitable for the arduous task of the Presidency.

While President Biden was showing clear signs of weakness and inability, President Trump was jigging and dancing, exhibiting lots of energy. Time wasted, was giving a handicap to President Trump. One cannot give a ten-yard handicap in a short one hundred yards sprint and expect to win. The race is too short. Not enough campaign time for the Vice President.

You may remember that when the Democrats were campaigning to select the presidential candidate, there was a very tense moment between Biden and Kamala. Biden won that race and later selected Kamala to be his running mate. Was it, let by-gones be by-gones or was it a strategic move to line up Black voters behind the Democratic Party? Yes Blacks overwhelmingly voted for the Democrats and Biden became the President and Kamala the Vice President. To be given the troublesome border issue to fix may not have been fair to her. The border problem was not resolved, and who of course got some of the blame. Another occasion for loss of votes.

While the campaign was hotly contested, prices of food and goods were climbing out of the reach of many. None of the candidates had an iron- clad measure to fix this problem. This loss might have affected the V.P more than the President.

The fact that the V.P. is Black, many people assumed that all Blacks would support her. Relying on the Black votes was very strong. But there was a crack in this support. Black men started a rumble in the jungle, what about us! What about us? Well, this is a man’s world, this is a white man’s world. How do white men treat Black men? How do Black men treat Black women? Black men may at times show love and respect for their Black mothers and children. At times this warmth is not extended to his spouse or mate. So, at times gender overrides race, while at other times race overrides gender. In the case of this small group of fall-out men gender may be the issue. Another small loss for Harris.

Psychologically speaking, many Black mothers are mothers to their children and to their spouse.

Take care of me as my mother did. President Trump might have captured those wayward Black male votes.

Another surprising outcome was the Latino votes. Where did it go? This is not a surprise to me. Latinos who came long ago, legitimately or otherwise, do not want an influx of Latinos. For them, it is not, the more the merrier, it is, too many cooks spoil the broth. The arrival of too many Latinos will help to devalue the worth of those who have been there and are gainfully established. Let us not forget that when a Black or Latino person moves into an exclusive neighbourhood, there is fear on the part of the white people of the devaluation of properties and even subsequent ghetterization. Often the Blacks or Latinos quietly experience the same fear and will support whoever stops the flow.

So here again the V.P. lost some votes.

THE TWO MAJOR STRIKE-OUTS.

Presidential Election 2024 was the fourth time a woman was seriously contesting for the position of President of the United States. Plain and simple, the U.S. IS NOT YET READY FOR A FEMALE PRESIDENT, irrespective of all her other qualifications. The V.P. was born female, and that, as for the U.S. Presidency is concerned, is a handicap. I must say, a change of gender would not help. So, the V.P. DID NOT GET SOME VOTES JUST BECAUSE SHE HAPPENS TO BE A WOMAN. Another loss for her.

So, is the U.S. ready for a Black President? Yes, the answer is there. President Obama, a Black man was elected. So, Blackness should not be a problem. To put it this way, V.P. Harris might have many positive presidential qualifications, but she also has two Presidential disqualifications. Maleness is not a disqualification. White males are at the top of the power hierarchy so it would not disqualify maleness. So, President Obama got the nod. So, one needs at least one of two qualifications to become the President of the U.S. One is, you must be white, and the other, you must be male. Obama had one of those, V.P. Harris had none. Hence, she lost big time with this strike-out. Ideally the best combination is to be white and to be male. These two characteristics may ensure winning, their absence may lead to a loss.

The rumoured closeness of the race between President Trump and V.P. Harris made every vote important. Despite the behavior of the President and the poor perception of him, he seemed not to have lost many votes because of this. His character did not lose him many votes, while inch by inch votes slated for the V.P. were mercilessly peeled off. One white woman even claimed that she was not fit to be president because she had no children of her own birth. Even such a low attack, might have cost her a few votes.

It is time for it to be written that race or gender should not be used as a weapon of prejudice and discrimination. Unfortunately, V.P. Harris, according to U.S. standard and presidential unwritten rules, the V.P. never had a fair chance even though she appears to be an exceptional person, suitable for the job of the Presidency of the United States. Like many others, I feel cheated. I feel I just witnessed a mouse killing a cat.