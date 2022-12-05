Xmas Giveaway at C’bean Paradise on Dec. 18

On Sunday, December 18, a signature holiday event returns to the Caribbean Paradise Resto with the annual Christmas Toy Giveaway and Dinner.

For organizers Babita and Dan Parshram, it’s a welcomed opportunity to open their restaurant to hundreds of Montreal families to gather and share the warmth of the season and a meal with others in the community.

To ensure that as many individuals and families are served the Caribbean Paradise team is collaborating with several community “movers and shakers” including Winston Murray of WDee Consortium as well as Mystic Music and Love.

This year, the event takes on added significance following the extended period of isolation of the pandemic and the stifling impact of the economic slowdown.

When they last hosted the event in 2019, Babita said at the time that more than 500 meals were served as well as hundreds of toys and other gifts handed out to kids.

She says, once again this year their coffers are filled and they’re looking forward to providing a scrumptious holiday meal to all-comers.

And to make sure that the most important guests are properly accommodated and taken care of, Santa Claus and his team of helpers will be present with presents for every boy and girl, whether they have been good or not so good.

And as it has been in the past, the sound of music will fill the hall as a line-up of entertainers will be on hand to make sure that there is dancing all day long.

Among those already gearing up are Caribbean Voices, West Can Folk Performers, two of Montreal’s most prolific reggae performers Mello G and the incomparable Jah Cutta. Gospel heavyweight Mark Henry is also ready to deliver, all in service to the children.

Deejays 610 and Knoss will also be on hand to keep the music flowing.

There will be face painting and other fun activities to make it one of the most exciting days of the year for young and old. Contact Caribbean Paradise on

514-363-8080.