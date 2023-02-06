Wisdom & Life Apostolic Church: Where the Hand of God Touches Man

Submitted by Nicole Robertson-Allen

You hear the music as you walk up the steps to the front entrance of the building, the musicians’ skillful fingers dancing across the instruments, and the vocalists’ soul-stirring message tugging at your heartstrings.

A dynamic message delivered with fervour compels you to consider the preacher’s words, reminiscent of fiery sermons and exuberant exaltations one might expect to hear south of our border.

But this isn’t a spirited American church – this is the experience at Wisdom & Life Apostolic Church, a congregation right here in Montreal, nestled in the West Island neighborhood of Pointe-Claire.

Wisdom & Life is a congregation, predominantly composed of members of Caribbean descent, where community members gather in corporate worship, and where young people are actively involved in the day-to-day operation of the community.

At the helm of the congregation is the Pastor Andrew S. Henry, who has been inspired by God to build this community of believers from the ground up.

Some 18 years ago, he started preaching in the metros and in local prisons, then in a rented room in NDG to empty chairs and anyone who would listen. Having been called by God from the congregation where he worshipped, Pastor Henry stepped out to follow God’s leading and hasn’t looked back.

He is no stranger to Montreal, having migrated here at the age of 15 from Jamaica, his story is woven into the fabric of this city, having grown up playing sports with SunYouth then Football at Vanier, which led to an extended career in the CFL.

He returned to work as a school board administrator, in keeping with his path of study at university.

His wife and children are born and bred Montrealers; but his greatest pull – what keeps him here – is the divine vocation to which he is called.

Today, the fruits of that divine calling are evident on any given Sunday as people gather to hear straight-shooting, no-nonsense preaching that challenges listeners to examine their lives in the light of the unchanging word of a loving but just God whose desire is that none should perish, but that all come to know Him.

Reconciliation is the heartbeat of this ministry – here you’ll find anyone who has a desire to know God more and to walk in relationship with Jesus Christ. Former prostitutes, drug dealers, depressed, suicidal people – everyone has a story at Wisdom & Life, and the common denominator in each story is the hand of God changing the direction of their life, bringing hope in distress, peace in turmoil, and leaving an indelible mark.

And it’s this same God – the One who changes lives and moves in pragmatic ways – that gifted this congregation with their own building, a permanent home where the community can find refuge and grow.

A place where people can be fed, both physically and spiritually. A place where children can come and find safety and fun in the summer’s heat. It’s something to experience, and it’s here, right in our own backyard. But don’t take our word for it – come see for yourself and enter Heaven’s Embassy where The Hand of God Touches Man.

www.wisdomandlifeapostolic.org