Recognizing Excellence and Community Leadership
The WIBCA Scholarship Awards honor the academic and community achievements of students committed to building a more inclusive society.
While primarily aimed at Black students, these awards are also open to Indigenous students and students of color who have shown a strong commitment to supporting the Black community.
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
-
Be a resident of the Greater Montreal Area
-
Identify as a Black, Indigenous, or student of color
-
Demonstrate academic excellence and/or community involvement
These awards reflect WIBCA’s core values of education, leadership, and community empowerment.
Deadline to submit is May 30, 2025