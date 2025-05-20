Recognizing Excellence and Community Leadership

The WIBCA Scholarship Awards honor the academic and community achievements of students committed to building a more inclusive society.

While primarily aimed at Black students, these awards are also open to Indigenous students and students of color who have shown a strong commitment to supporting the Black community.

Eligibility Criteria:

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident

Be a resident of the Greater Montreal Area

Identify as a Black, Indigenous, or student of color

Demonstrate academic excellence and/or community involvement

These awards reflect WIBCA’s core values of education, leadership, and community empowerment.