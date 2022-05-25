Warm get-together to celebrate Marilyn’s 70th

To many of us, she is just cousin Marilyn but Marilyn Turner-Collins is well-known for the comfort and joy she brings to family and friends with all her little acts of kindness.

That’s why it was such a warm get together on the evening of April 30, when a roomful of Montrealers gathered at the Barbie’s Deli and Grill on the south shore for the celebration of her 70th.

Among the guests at the birthday party organized by her boys Shaun and Dwayne and husband Gary, were her grandchildren, Justice and Kaiden,

cousins from the Phillips and Turner clans as well as a strong contingent from Union United Church and of course her Nova Scotian friends.

Today, Marilyn who earned her degree in Math from Concordia University and retired from Canadian National Railway after 25 years of service, spends a lot of time using her heightened renovation skills around the house and tending to her garden.

It was a joyous occasion saying Happy Birthday to this Mother-Queen.