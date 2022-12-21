Two Community Stalwarts Honored

Educator

Erene Anthony

On November 18, Ms. Erene Anthony, a stalwart of education, spiritual leadership and community work was honored with the 2022 Montreal Community Cares Lifetime Achievement Award at an event held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Montreal.

The Antiguan born educator holds degrees and certificates from the University of the West Indies, McGill University, Sir George Williams University and Concordia University and taught in the elementary and high school sectors in Montreal for decades then served for 16 years as an administrator.

She also served for many years on the board at Union United Church and is one of the driving forces behind the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Montreal.

Entrepreneur

Frank Baylis

On Thursday, November 17, Frank Baylis was honoured for his business success and for being a role model for entrepreneurs, Groupe 3737’s Gala IDEE held at Le Windsor.

Baylis, executive chairman of BAYLIS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC., served as the Liberal MP for Pierrefonds-Dollard between for four years from 2015.

In 2021, he made national and international news following the sale of the cardiology section of Baylis Medical to Boston Scientific for an impressive $1.7 billion US.

Frank continues to maintain his company, Baylis Medical Technologies, which develops and produces medical devices for radiology and neurosurgery, as a force in the global industry.