New board at J’ca Assoc. of Montreal

On Saturday, December 10, members of the Jamaica Association of Montreal elected their board members to guide the association through the 2022-23 term.

The newly elected board includes, Clyde Williams, director, Ingrid Barrett, secretary, Althea Robinson, director, Roger Hylton, director

Uton Lynch, director, Keisha Wilson, treasurer, Sharon Nelson, 1st vice president. Mark Henry, president and Alexander Townsend, 2nd vice president were elected last year to two-year terms.

Sharon Nelson, extends a warm “Thank you to all election officials, voters and nominees who took part in the process.”

She added that “the association is stronger for your dedication, participation and engagement.”

Photo credit: Kris A Kris Bennett