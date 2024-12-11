Trent’s road to success

Trent Out Loud began his podcast journey after YouTube first came out. He put his two books, How Sneakers Saved My Life and How Sneakers Ruined My Life, on the platform without success. A few years ago, he tried podcasting again, and now he has a hit radio show on CFQR 600AM.

Trent described his journey to success as long, ruling, and exhausting, but he said the process should be that way.

“Like Kobe Bryant said, it’s not the destination. It’s always about the journey,” Trent said.

Trent explained that he aspires to be the best whenever he tries to achieve something. He added that he is proud of his successes, such as reaching over 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and his sneaker empire called Exclucity. Still, he said he is determining where he wants to be and that it will be a long road.

Trent said that the podcast was initially supposed to cover business and mental health topics, but now it covers entertainment, news, and viral news. He wanted to podcast every day, but finding interviewees became difficult.

He added that a primary challenge he faced when he started his podcast was getting people on it. He explained that after people approved of joining it, they would either cancel, ask him to delete a recorded portion or cut an angle of their face out when they were not satisfied.

Trent did his podcast alone to solve that issue, talking with the camera.

Trent said when he looks back at the memories where he was working on the podcast and comparing it to how far he came, he appreciates seeing his followers’ engagement.

“The best feeling is that I’m now getting comments on my YouTube page,” Trent said. “It’s the journey. It’s those memories that, let’s say, one day– If I do reach the Joe Rogan level, where I remember having no comments. I remember talking to nobody. I remember having three views, and those were the best times.”

Trent said he is the one who keeps him motivated to continue despite any hardships he may face. He explained that nobody encouraged him to follow his passions, and he did not get positive feedback when he wanted to start modelling.

“There’s nobody that believed in me. Nobody thought that I was going to be able to do it. Coming out of Montreal, I became a successful international model. When I started selling clothes out of the trunk of my car, my parents thought I was crazy. Like, what are you doing? Going to high school and selling T-shirts? So nobody motivated me,” Trent said. “And that’s when I know I’m doing something good, which is when people are not believing in me, so I don’t need anyone’s motivation. I self-motivate me.”

Trent said that to achieve one’s goals, people should find their way to be fearless, be willing to sacrifice, believe in themselves despite what other people might say, and stay patient. Understanding that success does not happen overnight.

“Everybody else will tell you what not to do because they can’t do it. That’s what people will tell you because they can’t or tried to do it and failed,” Trent said. “What you have failed in doesn’t mean I will fail.”

Trent said that when he visits schools, gives speeches, and talks about his brand, he aims to inspire others by telling his story. He added that as a Jamaican of West Indian parents and a first-generation Canadian, he seeks to inspire Black communities, minorities, and immigrants who have come to Canada first.

He explained that it is difficult for first-generation Canadians, especially those without money, to have opportunities. He said he wants to inspire them to take advantage of their privileges in Canada and follow their dreams.

Trent said when he gets to speak with students he has inspired in any way, he feels it is his purpose.

“It’s something that money can’t buy,” Trent said. “People can look and see that somebody else that looked like them was able to do it. I don’t code-switch. I don’t walk into a place and wear a suit. I wear my Air Force ones. I wear my baggy jeans, ripped jeans, or a hoodie; I have my chains out. I have my hair in braids. I show up as Trent, so I would like to be remembered as the guy who showed up as himself and didn’t feel intimidated in a room of people who don’t look like him; that’s what I want my legacy to be.”