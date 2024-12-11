20 Years of Flavor and Community: Mr. Patty’s Celebrates a Milestone

For 20 years, Mr. Patty’s on Patricia Ave has been serving up tasty Caribbean treats and most notably the community staple, of patties. As they mark this milestone, they credit their longevity to a strong spirit of community and resilience.

Founded in 2004 by David and Madge Bailey, Mr. Patty’s has grown from a basement operation into a storefront offering some of the best patties and Caribbean treats in the area. But in fact, the origins go back further. For 10 to 15 years before opening the storefront, David Bailey and his wife were making patties in their home, selling them to local depanneurs, stores, and neighbors.

“My dad was making a couple dozen or even a few thousand patties at a time, all from our basement,” recalls Rohan Bailey, David’s son. “It became overwhelming, so we found a space to expand.”

From the beginning, the shop was a family affair. Rohan and his cousin Colecia worked side by side with his parents, helping in the kitchen, working the register anything to make the work lighter. Over the years, Rohan’s brother Donovan and sister Yvette have also pitched in, though their busy schedules sometimes keep them away.

At first, the store focused solely on patties—those golden pockets of joy that quickly earned a loyal following. But as customers began pouring in, Madge’s talent in the kitchen took center stage. A former nurse and hospitality worker, she brought her culinary magic to the storefront, introducing dishes like rotis, jerk chicken, and other Caribbean favorites.

“Once my mom started cooking, things really took off,” Rohan recalls.

A key part of Mr. Pattie’s success lies in its commitment to community. For the past 20 years, the Baileys have shown their appreciation with an annual Customer Appreciation Day, offering free plates of food to everyone who stops by. This year, on Saturday, November 30th, they continued that tradition as part of their 20th-anniversary celebrations.

“We’ve learned that it’s not just about making a product people like,” Rohan says. “It’s about giving back. We want our customers to know we truly appreciate them choosing us. That’s what has made us successful.”

For Rohan, who splits his time between working in IT at a university and helping out at the shop, the business is more than just a family legacy—it’s a way to connect with the community. “I love being the cashier,” he says. “It’s busy, sure, but I get to talk to people, hear their stories, and show my appreciation. It’s such a wonderful feeling.”

As Mr. Pattie’s marks 20 years, the Baileys look back with pride at what they’ve built together. From humble beginnings in their basement to becoming a cornerstone of the neighborhood, their journey exemplifies hard work, family and unity.