“Not just another DJ”- Don Smooth Garrett

Nompumelelo Moyo

If you are a lover of classics from the 70’s to the early 20’s well then, tune into the Lunch Mix from 12pm to 1pm on CFQR 600am every Monday to Friday with Don Smooth Garrett. Yes, you heard right Smooth is back on air after a six year hiatus doing what he does best and you can be guaranteed you will get nothing but the best from the best.

Smooth a seasoned deejay with over two decades’ experience in the entertainment and media landscape, has bridged the gap in the industry in terms of content and has made a comeback with a bang. Choosing to do classics was a genius idea as there is no denying they give that nostalgic feel especially for millennials and boomers and of course the younger generation cannot resist the feel good vibes and richness of the music too. When it comes to music, you never go wrong with classics no matter who is listening.

The voice that we heard for years on K103.4fm is now on CFQR 600 am. Smooth moved to CFQR 600am this summer after leaving K103.7fm in 2018 to pursue his other love, food catering for his company, Tasty Touch.

When CFQR 600am started out last year he was their first choice but Smooth says he was not ready. Based on his experience and expertise the station was not about to give up on him they approached him again this year with the job offer and this time Smooth gave in.

When asked about the feedback he is getting for his show, Smooth says “it’s been very positive and a lot of my listeners are excited to have me back in their cars and lounges.” You can tell from his voice that he is also happy to be back. He mentioned that he likes to interact with his listeners and for this show, he calls on his listeners to email their song requests to: donsmooth@cfqr600.com and Smooth will make it happen.

“I love to create a memory for my listeners that is validation for me,” says Smooth passionately. Though deejaying was not his dream job growing up, Smooth loves it and believes it was his fate as he did not plan it but somehow the universe aligned him with it.

In 1992, Smooth started deejaying in clubs but it was nothing serious until Butcher T invited him to play with him on K103.4fm. What

started off as a once per week volunteer job for 6months, later became a permanent position when he replaced someone and well the rest as they say, is history.

He has shared the stage with big performers and spun along the likes of Mc Mario, Starting From Scratch, A Trak, Stone Love, Bobby Konders just to mention a few and has featured in other media outlets such as Montreal Gazette, Noisy of Vice magazine, The National Post and has been called by All The Way Live radio as a guest. In addition, he was voted number one by readers of the

Montreal Mirror. His list of interviewees reads like the who is who of entertainment from Rihanna, Ice Cube, Kat Williams, Shaggy, Keisha Chant, Kimani son of Bob Marley and UFC legend George St Pierre.

Most recently he sat down with Cinemagi and Max Mupesse for an in depth youtube series Elevate the Mic. He also streams you can also catch him live on twitch.tv/

For this festive season, Smooth has promised to deliver a special Christmas line up and for the new year listeners can expect to hear more of him as he wants to expand his airtime and have a talk show so that he can interact more with YOU the listeners.

Follow Smooth on the following platforms:

Live streaming www.twitch.tv/donsmooth

Instagram: donsmooth514

Tik Tok: donsmooth514

Fb: Don Smooth Garret