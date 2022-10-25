The Phoenix Project: the call to give

One act of kindness has the potential to change the world, if you ask Sharon Pilgrim, she has seen the truth in this statement, for a long time. She has always been motivated by the need to change people’s lives for the better.

Pilgrim is the co-founder of the Afro Canadian Philanthropic Initiative (ACPI) along with M. Taylor.

“Our mission is to create meaningful change in the Black community through the power of collective giving. We want to create equity by providing material good, services, financial support to members of the Black community and African diaspora across Canada, Caribbean and abroad,” Pilgrim says to the CONTACT, in a telephone interview.

“One of the initiatives under the ACPI is the Phoenix Project where we collect school supplies and send them to the students who are most in need.”

Under the Phoenix Project, the hope is for children in the community to emerge stronger, smarter and more powerful.

And perhaps there’s probably no one better to personify this ideal than

Phoenix Jones a brilliant seven-year-old as their global ambassador.

Phoenix embodies the spirit of the Phoenix Project , enthusiastic and caring and understands the magic that unfolds with Acts of kindness. The project was named after her and she is determined to help children like her.

The young Montrealer has a passion for helping people and she has mobilized the collection of 115 school bags filled with school supplies.

Eighty-one of those bags were sent to the Leroux Cachiman School in Haiti, 34 to the youth group of the Church of God of Prophecy in St. Vincent.

Pilgrim who for many years has been involved in community work and advocacy,

“We collect from the community and we distribute them to less fortunate and ask our donors where they would like to send the bags. The schoolbags are filled with supplies and to added value, we also ask each of our donors to write a note of encouragement to the child who receives it. The idea is to motivate that child to walk in greatness. Because we know that the children are our future. And we have to teach our kids to be, to be their own legacy and to create change and how one act of kindness can change the world,” Pilgrim says

And added that they are helping Phoenix Jones run the project but “eventually it will be her responsibility to run this program.”

The ACPI’s legacy of change includes: Leaving footprints of good deeds in communities across Canada and abroad. Building Afro-Canadian legacies by changing the life of one person with one act of kindness.

Creating a model of empathy, understanding and equity for generations to come. Under Phoenix Jones, the Phoenix project has an upcoming drive called “Giving back with Grayson” where the aim is to sharing the spirit of Christmas with children in our community. It is an annual drive and last year they managed to gift over 60 gifts to the children of women on the rise association.”

Presently, there is an open call for organisations with children who would benefit from the gifts to contact sharonpilgrim@hotmail.com, IG @acp_initiative.