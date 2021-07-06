THE JACO ROBOTIC ARM will provide PAUL WITH more INDEPENDENCE

Five published books, an album, and the founder of the United Tribulation Choir in Montreal, Zimbabwean born, Paul Tshuma’s laundry list of accomplishments is impressive.

What’s more is that he has chosen not to let the fact that he was born with muscular dystrophy slow him down. There is something irresistibly appealing about his positive disposition especially as he describes his art and his journey with CONTACT.

He moved to Canada with his mother and brother in the early 2000s. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Integrated Music from Concordia University.

After which as part of his project he, together with his brother, whose name is Gift and who also suffers from muscular dystrophy founded the United Tribulation Choir, a gospel choir dedicated to sharing their faith and telling their stories.

And thanks to technology he has managed to compose, arrange, record, and teach singing. He also works as a disability consultant.

“My faith in God helps me maintain a positive outlook on life, as well as writing poetry,” Tshuma says to the CONTACT. “I have friends and family who are also very supportive of me. But I would also like to be able to do small things for them like clear the table.”

Tshuma is hoping that he can get the independence he once had with his arm using the Jaco Robot Arm.

“When I was younger, I was able to lift up a cup and drink and now I have to drink with a straw which is not very convenient. I like doing things for myself like shopping but sometimes I have to wait for someone to help me or the attendant. It’s like that with the elevator sometimes I must wait for someone to come and press a button for me. With the robotic arm I will be able to have some independence.”

“I had an opportunity to also try it to be sure that this is something that will improve my mobility and upon checking it out I realized this is exactly what I need.”

Paul set up a crowd funding initiative on go fund me for well-wishers to contribute to his robotic arm. It is available on https://www.gofundme.com/f/this-is-a-jaco-robot-arm-that-will-help-me-paul

His poetry books are available on his amazon storefront at:

https://www.amazon.ca/Paul-Tshuma/e/B0097W4KJY/ref=dp_byline_cont_book_1

What is Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular dystrophy is a group of inherited diseases that damage and weaken your muscles over time. This damage and weakness is due to the lack of a protein called dystrophin, which is necessary for normal muscle function. The absence of this protein can cause problems with walking, swallowing, and muscle coordination.