The Call Of Spring And The Styles At Preference Salon

Doesn’t take too much for Montrealers to get overly excited with the coming of spring, as it is the season of renewal in the city of glamour in North America.

Uptown at Preference Salon on Victoria Avenue, Mary Calixte, and her team are keenly aware of the desire held to walk away from the drudgeries of the last year with a new style and a new look.

“We have great news for our young client as well as for those who are more mature: we’re offering a chance for everyone to have hair that is longer and fuller, with more volume and great looking, “ says the well-loved stylist who was trained at Delmar College in Calgary and who’ve maintained her salon at the corner of Victoria and Van Horne for decades.

Mary says with this new fusion technique, clients are no longer burdened by the heavy glue and braids that they once depended on for volume.

She’s also excited about the new styles that she has in store for fashion-conscious Montrealers for spring 2021.

“We’re looking forward to offering a beautiful “pixie cut” as well as a variety of “punky” colors for those who’re more daring.”

For the conservative and contemporary set, Preference Salon still has all the classic styles such as the roller-set as well as the fabulous silk-press with styles of yesterday, today, and futuristic.

And as always, there are the dependable cornrows for men, women, and children.

As one of the longest standing hair-stylists in our community, Mary’s commitment to full quality service is unquestionable so are her tireless efforts to update her skills and know-how.

That’s the formula that has kept her at the top of her game. And that’s what she’s continuing to offer Montrealers as we move away from the darkest period many of us have ever known…. a chance to feel good and look nice.

Check Mary and her team at Preference Salon:4781 Van Horne Suite 202

Appointments at: 514 739 8663