Support is at hand at Union United Church Food Bank

As an increasing number of helping agencies across the city struggle to meet the demands of needy Montrealers, Union United Church Food Bank is more than ready to meet its obligations to marginalized, low-income families, the homeless, newcomers, and seniors as the holidays approach.

Sven Telemaque, outreach director at the church says between 85 and 100 families “that differ in ethnicity, faith and race” benefit from the food bank’s offerings weekly and everything is in place to ensure that the support will continue over the coming weeks.

He lauds ongoing assistance from several organizations in the area such as Moisson Montreal, Desta, Dawson College, Costco, The Little Burgundy Coalition, La Garde a Manger, and Centre-Aide for helping the food bank increase its distribution capacity and even help more families and individuals in need.

“We’re in an ideal position to meet the surge in demand due to COVID-19,” he states.

He also thanked the army of “dedicated volunteers” and congregation members who sort, package, and distribute food weekly and help to ensure public-safety guidelines are met.

Reach the food bank at outreach@unionunitedchurchmtl.ca